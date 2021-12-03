On November 18th 2021, beloved mother, daughter and sister Angel Yvette West, 60, was layed to rest after a short hospital stay. Born on January 2nd 1961 to Joyce and Granville Harbin, she is preceded in death by her grandmother Ruth Taylor, son Michael Adam, and father Granville, and survived by her mother Joyce, her daughter Ashlie Bryant, her siblings Anthony Harbin and Tina, Misty Smith and Shane, Eric Harbin and Marian as well as several nieces and nephews. An ETSU alumni with a bachelor's degree in English, she never stopped writing, so adept at capturing beauty and truth alike, and always our imaginations. With a big fearless heart and a beautiful intelligent mind, she could talk to anyone and make them laugh with her jokes and stories. Her own laugh was infectious and unrestrained, accompanied by the mischievous sparkle in her green eyes. She was an organ donor and a vibrant free spirit, an enjoyer of poetry, movie nights and lazy lake days. Compassionate and open minded, she was a wonderful mother and daughter who took joy in her sweet little pets, good music, and the natural world around us. She longed to find her soul's home on the distant shores of Spain and Portugal. Truly our Angel in life, she will be dearly missed.
