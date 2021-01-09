JOHNSON CITY - Aneita Gayle Carr, 44, Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 3rd.
She was a lifelong resident of Washington County, and a 1994 graduate of Daniel Boone High School.
She had a loving heart and enjoyed contributing to her community through volunteering at the Jonesborough Public Library as well as other various endeavors. A member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, she also attended Knob Creek Church of the Brethren and enjoyed spending time with her two fur babies, Thor and Muffin.
Aneita was preceded in death by both her father A. Blaine “Butch”, and her mother Harriette.
She is survived by her brother Blaine (Abigail) of Ashville NC, and brother John (Kayla) of Kingston Springs, TN along with numerous family and friends.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic there will be a service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the TN Donor Services at https://tds.dcids.org/financial-contribution.
Condolences may be sent to the Carr family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821