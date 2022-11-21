Andrew Krewson Holt Nov 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - Andrew Krewson Holt, 67, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on October 28, 2022. Andy was born in 1955 to Jim and Betty Holt in Memphis, TN.Andy is survived by his father, Jim, sisters: Leah, Beth, Phyllis, Reba and Carmen and brothers: Doug and Tim.A celebration of life will be held at the Carnegie Hotel, 1216 W. State of Franklin Rd. On Saturday, November 26 from 2-5. We will begin telling stories about Andy at 3 pm.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to For Pete's Sake Rescue. https://forpetessakerescue.com. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Andy Jim Reba Phyllis Doug Beth Leah Recommended for you ON AIR