JOHNSON CITY - Andrew Krewson Holt, 67, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on October 28, 2022. Andy was born in 1955 to Jim and Betty Holt in Memphis, TN.

Andy is survived by his father, Jim, sisters: Leah, Beth, Phyllis, Reba and Carmen and brothers: Doug and Tim.

