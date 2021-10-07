JOHNSON CITY- Andrew Bryan Gardner, 62, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at Cornerstone Village in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Friday, May 14, 2021. Andrew was born on February 27, 1959, in Johnson City, Tennessee, to the late George Thomas and Phyllis Willis Gardner.
Andrew was a life-long resident of Johnson City, a member of North Johnson City Baptist Church, a 1977 graduate of Science Hill High School, and worked for many years as a deli clerk at Kroger’s grocery store on Sunset Drive. One of Andrew’s favorite things to do was collecting coins.
In addition to his parents, Andrew was also preceded in death by a brother, Tom Gardner.
Those left to cherish Andrew’s memory include his brother George M. Gardner and his wife Robin; as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be a gathering of family and friends celebrating the life of Andrew on October 9, 2021, from 2-4p.m. It will be held at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Robin and George, at 405 Matson Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Memorial contributions may be made in Andrew’s memory to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ballad Cancer Care Center and his caretakers at Cornerstone Village.
Condolences can be sent to Andrew’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
