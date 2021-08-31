JOHNSON CITY - Andrea Nicole Pierce, 44, of Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at her residence.
She was a native of Galveston, Texas, daughter of the late John Morgan and her mother, Daris Dickenson Morgan.
Andrea was a graduate of ETSU with a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration. She had worked for Johnson City Medical Center, Woodridge, and Indian Path Medical Center.
She was of Baptist faith. Most recently, she was a stay-at-home mother and this is the job she cherished most.
Along with her love of the beach, music, and clothes, she loved rescuing animals whenever possible.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Sean Pierce; her son, Carter Pierce; her mother, Daris Morgan; her sister, Michelle Calhoun; brother-in-law, Duane; and niece, Morgan Calhoun.
Andrea’s family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 pm on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow the visitation, beginning at 7:00 pm.
Memorial contributions in Andrea’s memory can be made to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601 or https://wcjcanimalshelter.org/support-us/donate/.
