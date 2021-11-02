ELIZABETHTON - Amy Dennis Whitehead, age 62, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on October 27th, 2021 in the comfort of her home. Amy’s gift in life was to find beauty in everything. This gift allowed her to create special relationships with everyone she met and that also showed through all of her art work that she made for loved ones and friends. She was a truly amazing and selfless wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many and she put everyone before herself in all that she did. Amy will be greatly missed by all her loved ones and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Carl and Rebecca Dennis.
She left behind many loved ones to always cherish her memory. Sister, Carol Harris; her husband Randy Whitehead; sons, Jason Simerly, Cory and Destiny Simerly; and grandchildren, Jackson, Ariel and Amy Simerly.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 5th, 2021, 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home is honored to serve the Whitehead Family. Office (423)542-2232, service information line (423) 543-4917.