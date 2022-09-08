JOHNSON CITY - Amy Barnett, age 40, of Johnson City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Franklin Woods Hospital. Amy was born August 26, 1982, in Bristol, Tenn. She was an East High School 2000 graduate, received her Bachelor’s Degree in 2004 from Milligan College in Early Childhood Education, and earned her Master’s Degree as Reading Specialist from ETSU in December 2006. Amy had a big heart for children, loved to read, play the piano and watch movies. She taught kindergarten at Northside Elementary School. Amy was a lifelong member of Holston Valley Christian Church, where she played the piano and organ, served as VBS Director, Children’s Church Leader, and Women’s and Children’s Sunday School Teacher. Amy was strong in her faith and she used her music to spread her love of Jesus to others. Her smile was infectious and brought joy to all who knew her.
She was the loving and precious daughter of, Gary and Becky Barnett; loving sister to, Greg Barnett and wife Tara; loving aunt to, Garron and Haven. Also survived by maternal grandmother, Helen McPherson; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends.
A celebration of life for Amy will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Holston Valley Christian Church, 980 Bristol Caverns Hwy, Bristol, TN, with speakers, Dr. Sharon Pickering, Dr. Billie Joyce Fine, Angie Meredith, Greg Barnett and Hunter Woodall. Burial will follow at Harold E. Barnett Memorial Cemetery with John Fleenor officiating. Pallbearers will be Garron, Adam, Alex, Reid, Albert and Marty. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men of Holston Valley Christian Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 10, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff Franklin Woods Hospital for their loving care, support and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, backpacks with school supplies for students of Northside Elementary School.
