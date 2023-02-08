HAMPTON - Amelia (Ervin) Turner, age 77, of Hampton, Tennessee passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Amelia was born in Erwin, Tennessee to the late Thomas Marion Ervin and Eva Louise (Ruth) Lynch Ervin. In addition to her parents, Amelia was also preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Turner; a brother, Kenny Ervin; and her beloved granddaughter, Sierra Perkins.
Amelia was a wonderful, caring woman with a tremendous sense of humor. She loved selflessly and once you met her; it was an instant friendship. She worked for Fish Springs Boat Dock as night security. Amelia was fearless and the job suited her, and she served in that position for almost 30 years. She was a member of Gap Creek Christian Church and enjoyed volunteering at the Lions Club, the DAV and she had worked closely with the Ladies Circle at church. To know her was to know love and kindness which she will be remembered for. Most of all she loved her family and was a warrior for them in their times of pain and sorrow. She had a love for animals of all kinds and enjoyed spending time and spoiling her grandchildren.
Those left to join her again in a better place include her children, Eric Davis and Sheri (Travis) Miller; her grandchildren, Kaytlynn Miller, Phillip Davis, Devin Davis, Brandon Davis and Leah Davis; her brothers, Tommy (Popi) Ervin, Ronnie (Karen) Ervin and Jim (Sharon) Ervin; a special friend, Kaye Forrester; a sister-in-law, Donna Jenkins; several nieces, nephews, other family members, as well as her beloved cats- stripey cat, tweety and chunkey monkey.
A service to celebrate Amelia’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Mr. Jim Holtsclaw and Pastor Craig Layfield officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Hank Jenkins, Sid Metz and Junior and Joyce Estep.
The family requests in lieu of flowers may make donations in Amelia’s honor to the family, the Lions Club or the DAV.
The family wishes to especially thank Amelia’s occupational nurse, Karen Eckman and Dr. Kenneth Hopland for their kindness and compassion shown to Amelia and her family during her illness.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Turner family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Amelia (Ervin) Turner.