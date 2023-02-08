HAMPTON - Amelia (Ervin) Turner, age 77, of Hampton, Tennessee passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Amelia was born in Erwin, Tennessee to the late Thomas Marion Ervin and Eva Louise (Ruth) Lynch Ervin. In addition to her parents, Amelia was also preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Turner; a brother, Kenny Ervin; and her beloved granddaughter, Sierra Perkins.

Amelia was a wonderful, caring woman with a tremendous sense of humor. She loved selflessly and once you met her; it was an instant friendship. She worked for Fish Springs Boat Dock as night security. Amelia was fearless and the job suited her, and she served in that position for almost 30 years. She was a member of Gap Creek Christian Church and enjoyed volunteering at the Lions Club, the DAV and she had worked closely with the Ladies Circle at church. To know her was to know love and kindness which she will be remembered for. Most of all she loved her family and was a warrior for them in their times of pain and sorrow. She had a love for animals of all kinds and enjoyed spending time and spoiling her grandchildren.

