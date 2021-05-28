LITTLE MOCKSVILLE, NC – Amelia Ann Goulding Little, 67, died May 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born on April 9, 1954, in Memphis, TN, to the late Clarence Eugene and Melba Jean Leonard Goulding. Having worked as a teacher and counselor for Davie County School System for many years, Ame retired, choosing to become a full-time grandmother. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the chancel choir, was a Sunday school teacher, helped with VBS, and started Family Ministries Team with her good friend, Jayne Walker. Ame was a very active volunteer in the community as well. She had been a member of the Wesley Singers in Johnson City, TN, which inspired her to start the Davie Community Youth Choir where they traveled to spread the word of God. Ame was an avid card player, enjoyed spending time with friends, and loved to travel.
Survivors include her husband, Harry Little, M.D.; children, David Little (Emily) of Huntersville and Becky Little of Advance; siblings, E. C. Goulding, III, Karen Durkee (Mark), all of Johnson City, TN, and Richard Goulding (Janell) of Warren, IN; and grandchildren, Xander and Amelia Jayne Little.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 30, at First United Methodist Church, with Dr. Glenn L. Myers, Jr. officiating. The family asks that you please be mindful of social distancing and masking if you have not been vaccinated.
The family will receive friends and family in the Family Life Center immediately following the service.
To provide the community an opportunity to celebrate the life of Ame, there will be a live webcast of her service on the Lambert Funeral Home website as well as by visiting the following https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/54758.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Family Promise of Davie County, 129 Liberty Circle, Mocksville, NC 27028.
The family has entrusted Lambert Funeral Home with her services.