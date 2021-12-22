JOHNSON CITY - Amber Georgette Milhorn Bowman of Johnson City, TN passed away December 15, 2021 after fighting a lengthy illness.
Amber was a lifelong resident of Washington County. She attended Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University. Her passion was working to help others with their addictions. Her patients often referred to her as their Angel, as many others did. She devoted her life to caring for her mother and sister until their passing. She loved to paint, sitting in the garden and telling others about Jesus Christ and the way to be saved for eternal life. Amber cared for her feline children Ellie and Josie with the same love she showed the world.
There was no one closer to her heart than her twin Scarlett. Growing up they were lovingly nicknamed the “Twin Princesses” and “Scamber” . As her sickness proceeded to worsen, she moved in with Scarlett. She loved her final months spent together with her twin. Being together brought her so much happiness. Even to her final days you could hear her laughter and see a glowing smile on her face. Her love was unconditional. Especially with her dearest friend Natalie Fortner Vallandingham. Even after her moving to Colorado, their bond never broke. Distance couldn’t keep them apart. You would often find Amber on the phone exchanging the word of GOD and meaningful bible verses with one another.
Amber was preceded in death by her parents George David Milhorn and Joan S. Milhorn, her sister Kim Simmons, and niece Jessi J. Johnson.
Survivors include The Love of her Life Jeremiah Coleman, sisters Toni Abbott and husband Paul Abbott, Shane Johnson, Scarlett Johnson and husband Mark Johnson, brother David Milhorn, nieces Reagan Dube, Jordan Johnson Vanderley and husband Daren Vanderley, and nephew Dillon Whittington.
To honor our Angel Amber, friends and family are invited on Sunday January 2, 2022 from 1-4 at 2409 Larkspur Dr. Johnson City TN
Donations may be made to The American Lung Association.