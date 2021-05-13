JONESBOROUGH - Amber Faith Davenport Age 40 of Jonesborough passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of Carolyn Silvers Kinnick and Steven Dale Kinnick.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Horace and Vivian Silvers and Jim and Velma Kinnick.
Amber was a graduate of David Crockett High School and attended ETSU. She loved family get togethers and trips to the beach. Amber attended Bethal Church of Christ in the Lamar Community.
Survivors include her daughter, Makayla Faith Davenport; her son, Hunter Blake Davenport; and the light of her life, her granddaughters, Emma Faith Davenport and Julie Grace Davenport due in July.
Her brothers; Seith Kinnick, Johnson City, and Jeremy Kinnick , of Greeneville. Several Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
The family and friends of Amber Faith Davenport will gather for a Celebration of Life Service at Bethal Church of Christ on Tommy Campbell Road, Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm.
It was her wish to be cremated with no formal funeral.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Davenport Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.