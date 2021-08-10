Amanda Odom, 88 years young, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 8:45 PM at the Waters in Blountville, Tennessee. She was surrounded by her daughter Debbie Simpson and husband Tommy Simpson and daughter Nikki Coyote. She passed peacefully to her maker and for this we are grateful. Born in 1933, Amanda Katherina Hertmanni Blass, the 13th child of Magdalena Hertmanni Blass.
Her friends know her as Monica. She was born in Trier, Germany. Times were hard- the war was destructive and food was scarce and children were sent to strangers in the countryside to be safe. Amanda was sent to a family that required her to work for her meals. After the war, Amanda went back home to her family in Trier. Amanda continued to work wherever work was available.
In 1958 she met a handsome airman named Billy Joe Odom. They fell in love and married that same year. Billy Joe was from Hampton, Tennessee. Her love, Billy Joe Odom, preceded her in death at the Veterans Administration in 1985. He rests at Mountain Home National Cemetery where his beloved wife will join him.
Monica loved people, animals and babies. She was kind to everyone and if someone needed help she was there to lend a helping hand, to comfort them, to be with them. It was a precious gift of hers to be kind.
Monica worked with Big A, several missions, meals on wheels and numerous charities. She loved to bake pound cakes for her friends and family. She crocheted, made dolls and rugs and loved to can food. She enjoyed many vacations and bus trips with her friends. She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her church and her friends and enjoyed her puppet ministry and her children.
Amanda lived in Hampton, Tennessee for many years before moving in with her daughter and beloved son-in-law, Tommy Simpson in Bluff City, Tennessee.
Monica was preceded in death by her best friend, Salle Myers and Betty “Poke” Stevens, who were very dear to her. In her last days at home she adored her weekly lunches and outings with Cindy Little. She sometimes got in trouble with her daughter for “missing curfew”.
Those left to continue or legacy and cherish her many wonderful memories include her children, Nikki Coyote and partner Mary Willis of Whidbey Island, WA, Debbie Simpson and husband Tommy of Bluff City, TN, Mike Odom and wife Lora of Elizabethton, TN and John Odom and wife Melissa of Bluff City, TN; her grandchildren, BJ Townsend of Kingsport, TN, Alex Odom of Elizabethton, TN, Michael Shepard and wife Corinne of Charlotte, NC, John David Odom of Bluff City, TN, Shane Simpson of Kingsport, TN, Chris Johnson of Johnson City, TN and Jennifer Carden of Navarre, FL; her great grandchildren, Haylee Townsend of Kingsport, TN, Bryson and Colton Shepard of Charlotte, NC, Kaitlyn Carden of Navarre, FL and Alissa Kindle of Kingsport, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Amanda Odom will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Gary Whitehead of Fairview Freewill Baptist Church, Hampton, TN and Mr. Dwayne Calhoun, minister of Hampton Christian Church officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Thursday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN. Active pallbearers will be Irby Jones, John Jones, Jeff Jones, Tim Phillips, Gary Phillips, Chris Guy and Shane Simpson. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 PM on Friday.
We wish to thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and support. Also, we would like to thank Vivient Nursing Home for their care and love they so willingly gave to mom while she was in their care.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Odom family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.