ERWIN - Alvin Higgins, age 84, Erwin, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the Unicoi County Hospital ER. He was a life-long resident of Unicoi County and a son of the late Mark and Ida Hensley Higgins.
Alvin honorably served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from NFS in 1998 after 18 years of service. Alvin continued to work as a self-employed plumber and an electrician. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Alvin loved his family, and was strong willed, with the attitude of don’t stop or give up, just keep on going. He was always seen around town in his blue van, which he enjoyed driving.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Ralph “Rabbit” Higgins and Frank Higgins; one brother-in-law, C.H. McKinney; one nephew, Kevin “Hotdog” Higgins; one niece, Pam Wiseman.
Alvin leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of fifty-three years, Alta Lloyd Higgins; three sons: Alvin Higgins, Jr., Chad A. Higgins, Travis E. Church (Cindy), all of Erwin; two daughters: Brandie Higgins Sparks (Lee), of Erwin, and Sandra C. Miller (Joey), of Jonesborough; six grandchildren: Rene Presnell (Joe), Hayden Higgins (Althea), Maizie Higgins, Raymond A. Edwards (Mattie), Garrett Coltrane, and Ivy Higgins; three sisters: Ann McIntosh, Patricia McKinney, and Stella Horning (Fred); one sister-in-law, Barbara Higgins; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date.
