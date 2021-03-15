Alton (Al) Leroy Reid, age 80 of South Central Community passed away at his home on Friday, March 12th 2021. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and he loved traveling with his wife all over the United States. He loved working on cars, gardening and drawing.
Mr. Reid is Survived by four daughters and Son in laws; Crystal and Bobby Church, Charlotte and Johnny Ragon, Lisa Reid, and Elsie and Brian Burch. Eight grandchildren who he loved dearly Barbara Gail Shelton, Sam and Perry Jones Jr, Travis and Brittany Shelton, Rusty Church, Jonathon and Valarie Cutshaw, Justin and Samantha Cutshaw, Dalton Church (usmc) and Mason and Aliayah Lloyd. Several Great Grandchildren, Damien and Hadley Reaves, October, Hailie and Perry Jones lll (PJ), Madelynn, Elijah and Josslynn Shelton, Cheyenne and Elizabeth Church, Chloe and Jeremiah Cutshaw, Aubree and Rosetta Cutshaw, and Kenzleigh and Karter Lloyd. His faithful companion Daisy. Close friends, Lynn and Shannon Poe, and Beth Reid of Indiana. A sister Cleo of Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years Barbara Ann Reid.
The Reid family will receive friends from 2 – 4 & 6 – 8 pm Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday in the Chapel of Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Travis Shelton, Perry Jones Jr, Rusty Church, Justin Cutshaw, Mason Lloyd, Dalton Church, Robert Poe, Jonathon Cutshaw, Aaron Ellenburg, and Doug Rouse.
