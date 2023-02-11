Alta Peoples Barwick, 77, Carter County, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness.

Alta was born on September 17, 1945, in Johnson City and grew up in neighboring Carter County, where she had lived for the last 30 years. She was the daughter of the late John Robert Peoples and Juanita Wills Peoples, both of the Central Community.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you