ELIZABETHTON - On the evening of January 7th, 2023, Alsie Jackson Byrd, 89, was called to be with the Lord at her home in Elizabethton. Alsie was born on April 7th, 1933 which was also her mother’s 43rd birthday. She was the daughter of the late James T. and Effie Jackson. She graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1952 and enjoyed attending all their class reunions throughout the years. Alsie loved being a “Fighting Cyclone.” After graduation, she went to work for Dr. R.J. Allen at the Franklin Clinic. Alsie truly loved this time in her life and the patients and families that she considered friends. She would often talk about going on house calls with Dr. Allen and being paid in chickens, vegetables and most anything but money. Alsie married Jack C. Byrd on January 31st, 1959 and they moved to Cocoa, Florida where Jack worked at the Kennedy Space Center. While in Florida, Alsie lived her best life growing lemon trees, tropical flowers and enjoying all that the beach had to offer. She loved her car turned beach buggy and would often turn the water hose inside her car to clean it– much to Jack’s chagrin.

After their daughter Lisa was born in 1966, they returned to Elizabethton where Alsie was a homemaker, PTA chairman, Girl Scout leader, and EHS band parent. Anything Lisa did, Alsie was actively involved and always found a way to organize all activities with ease. In 1980, she started working for H&R Block where she worked until she retired at the age of 80. Alsie always said it was the best job, as she could work during the winter and play in the summer. Her H&R Block friends were her family and she spent time with many of them after retirement.