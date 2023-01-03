“For me to live is Christ but to die is gain.” Phil 1:21
UNICOI - Alma Shell, 84, of Unicoi went to be with the Lord in her heavenly home on December 29, 2022. She was born on October 2, 1938 in Unicoi, Tennessee to Elmer and Bertha Davis. She retired from Sprint Telephone Company and worked for several years in the Unicoi Child Care Center.
Alma will lovingly be remembered by her family - Nieces Emily (Andy) Fletcher, Judy Slemons, Karen Walker; Nephews, Mark (Kimberly) Gage, Tony Slemons, Mike Buchanan; multiple great nieces and nephews and beloved cousins. Alma joins her beloved husband of 58 years, Lawrence Shell, in their eternal heavenly home. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Bertha Davis; sister and brother-in-law, Shelby and Wade Gage.
She was an active member of Maranatha Tabernacle and loved serving the Lord and others through her prayers and countless meals and cakes she delivered throughout the community. Alma will always be remembered by her great love for others and putting their needs before her own. Alma's love for life and sense of humor drew children of all ages into her arms and to her table.
A special thanks to the loving friends that have supported Alma - Shelley Bailey, Kortney Stump, Alice Miller, Bud and Mary Blankenship, David Penley, Jeff Miller, Lonnie Freeman and so many others.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM at Maranatha Tabernacle, Unicoi on Saturday, January 7, 2023 with Pastor E L Wheeler officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Alma will be buried immediately following the service at the Garland Cemetery in Limestone Cove.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Shell Family. 423-928-2245