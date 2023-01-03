“For me to live is Christ but to die is gain.” Phil 1:21

UNICOI - Alma Shell, 84, of Unicoi went to be with the Lord in her heavenly home on December 29, 2022. She was born on October 2, 1938 in Unicoi, Tennessee to Elmer and Bertha Davis. She retired from Sprint Telephone Company and worked for several years in the Unicoi Child Care Center.