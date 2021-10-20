Alma Phillips Fender, age 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Monday, October 18, 2021. She is a daughter of the late Roscoe and Mima Phillips. Alma lived most of her life in Unicoi County.
She was a member of Mt. O’Dale Freewill Baptist Church. Alma was faithful to her family, church and her Lord. She loved gardening, flowers, cooking and feeding family and friends. Alma enjoyed reading and her favorite book was the Holy Bible.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over fifty years, E.P. “Esco” Fender; infant son, Larry Fender; grandson, Christopher Biddy; three brothers and two sisters; son-in-law, Wayne Biddy.
Survivors include one son, Rondal “Ron” Fender (Carol), Erwin; two daughters: Betty Surratt (Jim), Rutherfordton, NC and Beverly Miller (Charles), Erwin; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; one sister, Elva Harris, Johnson City and one brother, Ed Phillips (Linda), Unicoi; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 12:00-2:00 P.M. in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor David Greene will officiate the 2:00 P.M. funeral service. Her grandson and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Amedysis Hospice Staff, especially Becky, her special caregiver, Mary Blankenship and all her wonderful, caring neighbors.
