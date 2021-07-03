ETOWAH - Alma Lee Wilson, 94, of Etowah, TN went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2021 at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens.
She was a native of Erwin, TN.
She loved the Lord and often talked about the eyelet white dress her mom made her to be baptized in the creek. She worked at Blue Ridge Pottery in Erwin, TN where she painted dishes by hand; where she took so much pride in her work. She loved sewing and loved the handmade pillows she often gave to family and friends. She was married to the love of her life for 64 years and they called him "Hob" Hobert Wilson, whom she was preceded in death by.
Preceded in death by sisters and brothers-in-law, Verna Lou Dulaney and Sherm, Patty Edwards and Tommy Phillips, Joe Wilson.
She is survived by daughter, Debra Ann Wilson; sisters, Mary Ruth Lewis and Dale, Charlotte McFall and Rick; brothers, Jim Correll, Kenny and Gina Correll; special friend, Carl Hicks; special nieces, nephews and cousins; additional survivors include, brother-in-law, Zade and Carolyn Wilson; sister-in-law, Lorene Wilson.
A graveside service will be held in Erwin, TN in Evergreen Cemetery, Tuesday, July 6th at 12:30 p.m. with Layspeaker Richard Horton officiating.
No formal visitation will be held.