UNICOI - Alma Johnson Foster, age 80, of Unicoi, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and a daughter of the Chester W. Johnson and Elizabeth Shelton Johnson.
Alma retired from Siemens. She was a member of Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Alma leaves behind to cherish her memories, one daughter, Melanie Noble and her husband Billy, three grandchildren: Donnise Wright, Natasha Holloway and her husband John, Damian Horton, eleven great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and a very special family friend Ann Jackson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, September 24, 2021 in the Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Tim Broyles will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:25 AM Friday.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Foster family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Foster family. (423) 743-1380.