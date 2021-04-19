Alma Jean Garland, 87, entered into her heavenly home on April 19, 2021.
Jean was witty, generous and loving. She treated her grandchildren as her own and loved both of her children to no end. Jean was a firecracker and always had a comeback to any banter. She took pride in education, leading life with a sound mind and treating people with respect. Jean loved to play cards with her family and friends and was a gracious friend and devoted partner. Jean will be missed by her family more than words can describe.
Mrs. Garland was born on May 26, 1933 in Washington County, TN to her parents Charles B and Kate Malone. She married Charles Brooks Garland on August 6, 1955. Mrs. Garland lived with her family in Jonesborough, TN where they founded and operated Garland Hardwoods, Inc. Jean was a member of McCarty Methodist Church.
Jean is survived by two children, Tony Garland and wife Fonda and Donna Swartwout and husband Eric. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Brooke Silcox, Courtney Miller and Drew Garland. Jean was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Maddie and Brooks Garland and Samuel Miller. Jean is survived by her brother, John Malone and his wife Jean. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brooks Garland, both parents and one brother, Jack Malone.
The family will gather to receive friends on Wednesday, April 21 from 5:00PM until a celebration of Mrs. Garland’s life beginning at 7:00PM at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City, with Rev. Ira Cunningham officiating. A committal and interment will be held on Thursday, April 22 at 12:00 PM at Washington County Memory Gardens, Johnson City. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 AM. Active pallbearers will be Brooke Silcox, Drew Garland, Eric Swartwout, Doug Garland, Mitch Miller and Tony Garland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Garland’s name to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Garland family during this difficult time.