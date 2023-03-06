ELIZABETHTON - Alma Faye Boggs, age 79, of Elizabethton, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Dan Livesay and Lillie Alma Reed Livesay. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Pastor Michael Bernard Boggs; one brother, David Andrew Livesay; and two sisters, Mary Madeline Greer and Dorothy Sue Crain.
Faye worked as an inspector reading blueprints at Kennametal where she worked for 30 plus years. She also worked alongside of her husband in ministry serving as a Pastors wife at Spirit of Deliverance Tabernacle in Kingsport, TN. She was a Godly woman, who was very persistent and strong willed. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their high school football games. She was a very loving mother and grandmother to many and will be missed.
She is survived by one daughter, Pam Stewart; two grandsons, Blake Stewart and Brock Stewart; two sisters-in-law, Linda King and Anna Nelms; one brother-in-law, Roger Crain; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Calvin Grimm and Pastor Billy Hensley officiating. Committal Service and Entombment will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the Chapel Mausoleum at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the host of friends for all the love and care that was shown.