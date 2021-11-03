ERWIN - Allie Evelyn “Pud” Jackson, 86, Erwin, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Center on Aging and Health.
Evelyn was a native of Washington County and a daughter of the late Henry and Ruth Tipton Godsey.
She attended Grace Free Will Baptist Church. Evelyn retired from Texas Instruments in Johnson City.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, James Jackson, Sr., four brothers, and two sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Jim Jackson, Jr. and wife Missy of Erwin, and Jerome Jackson of Erwin; two granddaughters, four great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private graveside service to be held at a later date.
The family would like to say thank you to the nurses and staff at the Center on Aging and Health, and a special thank you to Amy Fleming, FNP.
In-lieu-of flowers the family requests donations be sent to your favorite charity or the Alzheimer’s Association 2319 Browns Mill Rd. Suite D6, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Jackson family.