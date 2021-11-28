ERWIN - Allen Walker, age 65, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at his home. A native of Cleveland, OH, Allen is a son of Ruby (Campbell) Perkins and the late Lester Roy Walker. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Vietnam War. He loved trains, Star Trek, Star Wars and working on cars. In addition to his father, Allen is preceded in death by one son, Michael Roy Walker.
In addition to his mother, Allen Walker has left behind to cherish his memory: wife: Deborah Walker; children: Eric Allen Walker and wife, Kim, Jeannie Gail Coleman, Kenneth Lewis Walker, Jeremiah Walker and wife, Rebecca, and Heaven Deloach; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings: Gail Sutton, Nona James, Linda Soliday, Kenneth Walker and Julie Whitson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Allen Walker in a funeral service to be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Pastor Mike Hyder will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 4, 2021 and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held in Roselawn Cemetery Immediately following the service on Saturday. Those attending should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:00 pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Johnathan Soliday, Kenneth Walker, Eric Walker, Joe Madeano, Jeremiah Walker and Robert Walker.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Allen Walker through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.