COLUMBUS, IN - Allen Thomas Hinkle, 44, of Columbus, passed away July 10, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. He graduated from Unicoi County High School in Erwin, Tennessee and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Tennessee Technological University in Electrical Engineering. He played trombone in the high school marching band since 7th grade and was very active in YMCA youth programs He was heavily involved in the campus radio station and played in the marching and pep bands during college where Allen met his wife and best friend, Rachelle. They had many adventures together, the most cherished of which were finally welcoming 2 beautiful children into their lives. Allen proudly wore his “Dad Established 2016” shirt as he introduced his son, Lucas, to the world and 5 years later his daughter, Renna.
Being from Erwin, Tennessee, Allen had a very strong affinity for his mountain upbringing and continued to have hobbies and interests that were developed during this time, including roller skating, off-roading, driving down windy and dirt roads, and story-telling. He still owned a 1978 blue Jeep Wagoneer that had been in his family for over 30 years.
Mentoring was a passion of Allen’s and in his continual quest for self improvement, he uplifted everyone around him and shared his genuine smile and heartfelt compassion. Be it discussing classic Dr. Who, Transformers, Jeeps, the latest Mountain Dew flavor, his family, his faith, or just listening, he had a way of making everyone feel special and gave great hugs. Allen was an amazing father, devoted husband, loyal friend and an all around wonderful human being. He was first in line to help a friend in need and always brought his enjoyable sense of humor. He was very active in his church, a devoted family man, a wonderful father, an avid off-road enthusiast, and trombone player.
Allen considered his church congregation an extension of his family and gladly contributed his musical talents and leadership. He was an excellent role model and enjoyed spending time with kids.
He was employed by Cummins in Columbus, Indiana where he was a valued employee and cultivated many lasting friendships.
The funeral service for Allen and his wife, Rachelle, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 17, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor John Armstrong officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 16th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church. Allen and his wife will be laid to rest at Flat Rock Baptist Cemetery.
Services were entrusted to the Jewell – Rittman Family Funeral Home.
