GREENEVILLE - Allen E. Sells of Greeneville, TN went home to be with his Lord on Fathers’ Day, June 20, 2021. Allen was born in Jonesborough, TN. His mother, Pearl (neé Keefauver) Sells died before Allen’s sixth week, and he was orphaned of his father, William Emory Sells before his second birthday. His older siblings, Grace Sells Jenkins, Ruth Sells Hale, Russell Sells, and John W. Sells, all of whom have preceded Allen in death, pulled together with relatives and the community to care for Allen and his then three-year-old sister, Evelyn. Like many of his great generation, Allen applied the difficult lessons learned from a hardscrabble childhood to graduate from Sulfur Springs High School, earn a mechanical engineering degree from East Tennessee State University, start a family, and build a successful life.
After starting his career at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Allen transferred to Union Carbide’s Stellite Division. Allen invested most of his career selling high alloy metals with Stellite under several corporate owners, ultimately retiring from Haynes International. In retirement, Allen devoted time to his love of gardening and growing beautiful roses, as well as wood working, crafting banjos and violins, making decadent fudge, and sharing life with his wife Betty (neé Williams).
Allen grew up attending Gray United Methodist Church and was a member of a number of churches in his moves across the U.S. He made time for helping neighbors and volunteering in his community. In turn, so many of his Camp Creek neighbors amply provided Allen and Betty with loving kindness, encouragement, hugs and prayers. Allen was reunited with his daughter Sherry Culbertson (d. 2018) this past Sunday and his memory will be cherished by his wife Betty, his children Lisa (Jody) Kidd, Allen Sells II (Rhonda), his son-in-law Steve Culbertson, and his sister Evelyn Sells Ferguson. Survivors also include seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a great- great grandchild! He is also survived by his beloved dog Isabel (Izzy) who was constantly at his side.
The family of Allen E. Sells will receive friends from 3 to 5 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. A graveside committal service will follow in the Highland Church of Christ Cemetery, Gray with Pastor Ken Smith officiating. Mrs. Shirley Fenton will lead the family in singing Amazing Grace. Active pallbearers will be Allen Sells II, Jody Kidd, Marty Ferguson, Phil Sells, Danny Sells and Steve Smith. All are cherished members of Allen’s family.
