JOHNSON CITY - Allen Dulaney Bennett, 90, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a son of the late Clayton and Ruby Butler Bennett. Mr. Bennett was a self-employed painter. He was a veteran having served his country in the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Bennett and three brothers, Herman, Leroy and Earl Bennett.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Rovena Peters Bennett; his children, Randy Bennett, Bobby Bennett and wife, Jennifer, Marcella Lewis, Rodney Bennett, Cindy Sweeney and husband, David, Johnny Bennett and Jimmy Bennett; two brothers, Worley “Jeter” Bennett and wife, Josephine and Aira Bennett; twenty-two grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; also, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Bennett will be conducted at 7:00 PM Friday, September 2, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Mr. Roland Whittemore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Bennett family.