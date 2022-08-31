JOHNSON CITY - Allen Dulaney Bennett, 90, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a son of the late Clayton and Ruby Butler Bennett. Mr. Bennett was a self-employed painter. He was a veteran having served his country in the U.S. Navy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Bennett and three brothers, Herman, Leroy and Earl Bennett.

