KINGSPORT - Allen D. Ferguson, 85, of Kingsport, TN, was called by Jesus to heaven on August 30, 2022 in the comfort and peace of his home with family at his side. Allen loved the Lord and taught Sunday School classes for many years at Harmony Baptist Church where he also served as Music Leader for 40 years. Allen enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren while being supportive in church activities as well as serving on various mission trips to Latin American countries. Allen was a US Army veteran.

Allen worked for Eastman Kodak/Tennessee Eastman for 40 years. He was a first-class mechanic and a craftsman in other disciplines such as carpentry and machining. After his time at Eastman, he worked as a tax preparer for a national provider and for a time enjoyed selling replacement windows where he had the opportunity to make many new friends.

