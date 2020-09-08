FALL BRANCH - Allen Cox, 67, of Fall Branch, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Fall Branch where he worked as a dairy farmer for his entire life. Allen was an avid hunter.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Marjorie Cox.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Cox; daughter, Buffy Casey and husband Robert; sons, Brent Cox and wife Jeri and Casey Cox; and grandchildren, Kaleb, Codie, Cheyenne and Cole.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch, Tennessee. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Terry Roberts officiating.
Graveside services will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Pallbearers will be Codie Cox, Kaleb Cox, Terry Adams, John Brown Jr., Logan Jenkins, and David Swanner.
Honorary pallbearers are Stanley Hall, Dee Hubbard, John Brown Sr., and Vestal Tucker.