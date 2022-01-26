GRAY - Alisa "Lisa" Lynn Tipton, 56, of Gray, TN, passed away on Monday, January 24th, 2022.
"Lisa" was born in 1966 in Burnsville, North Carolina. She moved to this area early in her childhood and lived her whole life. She attended David Crockett High School. After school she married and had two wonderful children. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and was an amazing grandmother.
Lisa had a kind and caring heart. She worked as a care taker for many years helping those in need in private care. She comes from a big family and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Fender.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Jennifer Tipton and Bryan; son, Matthew Tipton; grandchildren, Ellyanna and Ayden; mother, Jane Booth; father, Maynard Fender; siblings, Jerry Fender, Linda Gouge, James Fender, Susan Smith, Sharon Fender, Sirena Duckworth, Dana Keith, Letecia Fender, and Brandon Fender; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Cherokee Community Cemetery on Friday January 28th at 11:00 am with Reverend Joey Murdock officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery 15 minutes prior.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.