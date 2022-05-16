ERWIN - Heaven welcomed another angel Alicia Nicole Price Bailey, age 29, Erwin, when she was called home suddenly and tragically from a genetic heart defect on Friday May 13, 2022. Alicia was a daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, but most of all a loving mother to her miracle baby, Marcus. He was the love of her life.
She worked hard to provide him with the best she could give him. Alicia had a beaming smile and generous heart. Alicia never met a stranger and accepted you the way you were. She had a passion for Christmas angels and giving gifts to others. Alicia loved the beach and taking vacations with family and friends. She lived life to the fullest on her terms. Our hearts are broken without you here. Our lives will never be the same without you. We long for the day we'll be together again for all eternity, and you'll have a brand-new heart.
She served as a CNA at Mountain Home VA Medical Center and spread her love and generosity with those she cared for as well as her coworkers. She loved big and there were no limits to what she would do for others. Alicia graduated from Unicoi County High School in 2010 and attended Tusculum College. Alicia attended Crossroads Church in Greeneville.
Alicia was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, William Price Jr.; maternal grandparents, Emerson and Sallie Rice; uncles, Gurnie Rice and Lucian Price; aunts, Patty Price and Pamela Price.
Alicia leaves behind to cherish her memories her son, the love of her life, Marcus and his father James; her parents, William and Carol Price; paternal grandmother, Barbara Price; sisters: Brittany Rice, Rebecca Gunn, and Patricia Price; precious nieces and nephews; beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends and fur babies.
Alicia’s family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel and other times at her parents’ residence: 103 Freeman Silvers Road, Erwin, TN 37650. Alicia’s life will be honored and remembered during a celebration of life service at 7:00 p.m. Pastor David Dugger will officiate. There will be a drop-box for anyone who wishes to inscribe a memory on a card or note for Alicia's son Marcus. Committal service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 p.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Alicia to: a trust fund account which has been set up for her 2-year-old son, Marcus at Bank of Tennessee.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Bailey family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Bailey family. (423) 743-1380.