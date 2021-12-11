JONESBOROUGH - Alice Virginia Williams, 90, of Jonesborough, passed peacefully at her home, on December 10, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
She was born January 20, 1931. Virginia was a hard worker her entire life. She loved time with her grandchildren when they were little. She had a very special place in her heart for one great granddaughter. Virginia enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Frances.
Virginia leaves behind three daughters, Ginny Payne, Carolyn Tester and Debbie Godsey; two sons, Danny Miller and Dewey Wayne Williams; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
No one knows a person’s heart other than the Lord Himself. A person’s time on earth is borrowed and life truly starts when they arrive at God’s house. May you rest easy in the arms of angels. You will be missed and always loved.
The family of Alice Virginia Williams will have a graveside service at 10:00am on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Friends are welcome at the home, 472 Matson Rd, Jonesborough, any time after the service.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171), is honored to serve the Williams Family.