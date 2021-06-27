Alice Sangid, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021. She was born in the country of Lebanon and came to this country as a young bride in 1951.
She was proud to become an American citizen in 1959. Although she had opportunities to return to her home country, she chose to stay in her newly adopted home and raise her children in Johnson City. Alice was a faithful member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. She retired from Pharmaseal Laboratories and enjoyed traveling and volunteering at Ronald McDonald House.
Alice is survived by her three devoted children, Mona, Larry and Rick; eight grandchildren; Sarah, Chad, Todd, Katie, Neil, Hannah, Bryan and Michael; as well as ten great grandchildren: Emery, Emma, Hunter, Sadie, Brock, Addie, Miles, Nolan, Laney and Millie.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 418 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Sangid family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Alice Sangid and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.