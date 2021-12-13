Alice Rowan Smith Sisk, 95, passed from this life to be eternally with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 11, 2021, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, with her family by her side.
She was a member of Central Christian Church, Johnson City. Alice loved reading her Bible where she found the Peace that ruled her loving and caring life.
Alice was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee on December 8, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents, H.O. and Eula Minor Rowan, first husband, Mottern Charles Smith, second husband, Harry Sisk, brothers, Kenneth, Robert (Bob), Tommy, Jerry, Roger, Joseph (Joe) and Freddy Rowan, sisters, Nina Shell and Martellia Presnell, and son-in-law, John Street.
She leaves behind daughters, Cindy Foster (David) and Becky Powell Street; stepsons, Wesley Sisk (Lisa), Jeff Sisk (Karen) and stepdaughter Sandy Ripley (Mark). Alice had many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she dearly loved. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Sarah Greer and Kathy Wolfe, who loved and gave special care to her.
There will be no formal visitation. Funeral Service will be conducted at Grace Freewill Baptist Church, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Pastor David Foster and Pastor Curtis Hurt officiating.
Committal service will be conducted immediately following the funeral service at Happy Valley Memorial Park, with Pastor Dan Foster officiating. Pallbearers will be Brian Foster, Andrew Powell, Logan Childers, Mason Childers, Brody Foster, Kevin Compton and Gary Stocton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Freewill Baptist Church, 2110 Knob Creek Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604, or Liberty Fellowship Church, 1101 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Sisk family. (928-6111)