HUNTSVILLE - Alice Pauline Smith Young, 98, of Huntsville, died peacefully with family at her side on Saturday October 30th at Hospice Family Care. Visitation will be Monday, November 1st from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and the funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Monday November 1st at Spry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Young was born in Fowler, California to the late James Edward and Laura Feathers Smith. Her family moved to Piney Flats, Tennessee when Alice was 10. In her adult life she lived in the Bristol area of Tennessee; South Charleston, West Virginia; and Bloomington, Indiana. She lived the last 40 plus years in Huntsville and considered it her home. She worshipped at First Christian Church and Life Church. She considered her primary role to be homemaker and mother. She also worked as a telephone switchboard operator, and worked in retail, hairdressing, and day care.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ben Hyder Young, son Donald Eugene Young, daughter Nancy Louise Young, granddaughter Emily Angel Young, brothers Anthon Laverne, Ernest Leroy, James Edward, and Herman Sanford Smith; and sisters Dorothy Mae Smith Crosswhite and Gladys Elizeth Smith.
Survivors include her sisters Louise Smith High of Louisville, KY and Beulah Smith Baird of Gray, TN, son Richard Harrison Young (husband Larry Wayne Peterson) of Newark, Delaware, daughter Benna Kay Young Tate (husband David Marc Tate) of Bloomington, Indiana, step daughter Peggy Jean Young Lyons Mitchell of Johnson City, Tennessee, daughter-in-law Teresa Wiley Young (husband Donald Young, deceased); grandsons Micah Colin Young (husband George Karl Hellman) of Huntsville, Nathaniel Robert Young of Pulaski, Virginia, and Ben Hyder Young II (wife Michelle Lee Glenn) and great granddaughter Ella Grace-Katherine Young of Huntsville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice Family Care through huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org.