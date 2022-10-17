JOHNSON CITY - Alice Norton, 102, Johnson City passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was a native of Del Rio, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late Elias and Mary Ledford Hance. Mrs. Norton was a member of the King Springs Baptist Church. She had worked for the Washington County School System. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Manley Norton in 2003; a son, Ray Norton; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Norton and eight brothers and sisters.
Survivors include three sons, George Norton of Johnson City, Tommy Norton and Debbie of Gray and Ronnie Norton and Bonnie of Jonesborough; six grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Steven, Tommy, Kathy and Jason; eight great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Mrs. Norton will be conducted at 12:00 PM Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the Washington County Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Bro. Carl Fleenor officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Norton family. 423-928-2245