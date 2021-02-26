Alice Austin Tucker, passed away on February 24, 2021. Alice is the daughter of Frances Phillips Austin and J.C. Austin. Alice had a heart as big as the sky and loved everyone she met. She had many, many, friends that loved her dearly. She dedicated her life to the service industry and giving to others. She will be greatly missed. Alice had an unwavering faith in God and never doubted Him and she has now received her ultimate healing.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins that she loved.
She is survived by her daughter Ashley Roberts Phipps and three grandchildren: Braxton, Isaiah , and Makaya Roberts, that she loved with all her heart; siblings: Judy & Doug Hensley, J.C. Junior Austin, Deborah and Garry Casteel, and Becky Austin and Mark Taylor; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews that loved her so very much.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 5-7PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton. The Graveside Service will be on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10AM at Oak Hill Cemetery in Johnson City with Rev. Bill Younce officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.