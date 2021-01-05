“Well done my good and faithful servant. Welcome home!”
Alice Arlene Bennett, 64, heard those beautiful words January 4 as she passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
Arlene was the daughter of the late Irlie and Vaughtie Bennett. She is survived by her two sisters: Karen (Mickey) Keplinger and Kathy Baker. Her four nieces, Carrie (David) Floyd, T.L. Keplinger, Amber (Rob) Haney, and Hannah (Michael) McPeak. The “greats” Zanna (Steve) Freeman, Cameron Drake, Wesley Floyd, Irlie Kate Haney, Jesse Freeman, Lucas McPeak, and Emmalynn Alice Freeman.
Most people who knew Arlene, knew that she was given the title of “The Fun Aunt”. This was the title she was most proud of. Her nieces and nephews loved being spoiled by her. Whether it was gardening, painting, fort-building, dinner dates, dress-up with the wigs, Nerf gun wars, Christmas candy making, movie nights, kite flying, or just driving a road less traveled, the times were always fun.
Arlene loved traveling with family and friends. She will be missed dearly on the annual “Family Beach Trip”. She especially loved traveling with her two friends, “White” Brenda (Joe) Collins and “Black” Brenda (Harvey) Norris. The entire Bennett family would like to thank the Brendas for their love and attention to Arlene.
Arlene had many friends and loved to be with them. We would love to mention each of you by name, but this paper is not big enough. Thank you for loving her.
Arlene was a faithful servant of Christ and was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Elizabethton where she served on many committees and roles. Arlene served on the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board and the Church Revitalization Committee of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board. She had served the mission field with trips to India, Malta, Brazil, Peru, Belize, Costa Rica, New York City, and locally throughout the Tri-Cities area.
Arlene worked for ETSU Quillen College of Medicine in the OB/GYN department for many years. There she leaves behind many special friends whom she loved.
To know Arlene was to be loved by Arlene.
Arlene’s family would like to thank: Dr. Maatouk and her “Pink Nurse”, Dr. Tumkar, Carla, and all the staff of Tennessee Cancer Specialists, especially Myra Blankenship who comforted Arlene along the way, and Amedisys Hospice (Jerry, Keith, Karl) who knew exactly when we needed them.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Morris-Baker. Masks and social distancing will be required.
