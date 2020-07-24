ERWIN - Alfred Roy Ramsey, age 75, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. A native of Madison County, NC, Alfred is a son of the late Vincent Roy and Ruby Helen (Hamlin) Ramsey. He retired from NN Ball and Roller. Alfred was a proud veteran of the United States Army, Field Artillery Division. He faithfully served from 1967 – 1969, during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Jennie Moore Presbyterian Church and he enjoyed collecting coins and knives. In addition to his parents, Alfred is preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Harold Ray.
Alfred Roy Ramsey leaves behind to cherish his memory: Wife of 51 years: Agnes Ramsey; Daughters: Tracy Price and husband, Rocky, Selena Gouge and husband, Joe; Granddaughter: Aleah Noelle Gouge; Sister: Beatrice Brown and husband, Alan; Brother: Carl Ramsey and wife, Agnes; Several nieces and nephews; Brother-in-law: William Donald Ray; Sister-in-law: Joyce Carol Cole; Mother-in-law: Florence Mildred Ray.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Alfred Roy Ramsey in a funeral service to be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend George Rolling will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 am and will continue until service time on Monday, July 27, 2020 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will follow in Riddle Cemetery. Those who plan to attend the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:00 pm on Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be: Joe Gouge, Rocky Price, Bobby Ramsey, Kevin Brown, Christopher Boings, Nicholas Boings, Eric Brown and John Ray.
In accordance with Unicoi County’s Mask Mandate, we respectfully ask that you wear a mask when entering our building.
