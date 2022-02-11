Alfred Douglas Hall of the Middle Creek/Greystone community passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greeneville on February 10, 2022. He was 88 years old. Known as “Alfred” in Greene County where he spent most of his adult life, to family and friends from his Southwest Virginia coal country roots in Imboden, Appalachia and Big Stone Gap, he was “Doug”. Later he would take additional nicknames from his friends and grandchildren, including “Al”, “Chief”, “A.L. Fred”, “Brother Hall”, Papaw DD”, “Pops”, & “Papaw”.
He was the son of the late Connie and Culton Hall. He was married to the late Joann Dulaney Hall and is survived by their 4 children: Sheila Wandell (Ken), Jeff Hall (Lee Anne), Steve Hall (Mary Ann), and Joe Hall. He has 11 grandchildren: Emily Wandell Klaren, Justin Wandell, Doug Hall, Sam Hall, Sophie Hall, Troy Hall, Drew Hall, Luke Hall, Jake Hall, Nick Hall and Mack Hall. He also has 4 great grandchildren: Hadlynn Klaren, Augusta Klaren, Langston Klaren and Lindon Klaren. He has one living brother, Raymond S. Hall (Judy) and 8 deceased brothers and sisters as well as a special nephew, Pat Farrell. Born into the tough times of the Depression, he worked a stint in the coal mines, served his draftee obligation in the Army, then learned the tool and die trade after that. He thus became a proud tradesman for many years and “built some good dies”. He worked locally at Metals Engineering Co, Hurd Lock, ITT/North Electric, and Tennessee Plastics Inc (TPI). He loved his church family and enjoyed reading his Bible. He was a faithful Christian and was known for his compassionate spirit. He attended Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ for many years. Alfred’s passion was fishing. He had patience teaching all his children and grandchildren to fish. He even let them drive his boat! He also loved to see his children and grandchildren play sports. He coached his boys in Little League. He was proud of each one of them.
The family expresses thanks to his caretakers at Brookdale, Kathy Barnwell-Bickford from Home Instead as well as thanks to his faithful friends and visitors, including Donnie & Kathy Moore and fishing buddy Jackie & Teresa McCrary.
The graveside will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2 pm at Gethsemane UMC with Rev. Bill Younce and Rev. David Farmer officiating. Family and Friends are asked to meet at the Afton Chapel at 1PM to go in procession to the Cemetery. The Greene County honor guard will convey military honors. Grandson will serve as pallbearers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.