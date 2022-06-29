ELIZABETHTON - Alean Lowe Cooper, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in the Hermitage Health Care after an extended illness. She was born April 13, 1938 in Johnson County to the late William & Doxie Fritts Lowe. She was a graduate of Johnson County High School and East Tennessee State University. She received a Masters Degree in Early Child Hood Education in Georgia. Alean was a retired School Teacher having taught the 3rd grade at Oakcliff Elementary School in Doraville, Georgia. She was selected Teacher of the year in 1981 from Dekalb County, Georgia. She had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Elizabethton. Alean loved bowling, shopping and animals. She was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.
Survivors include her husband: Donald Cooper. One Sister: Nell Cates of Elizabethton, several nieces & nephews including a special niece Jean Peters and her husband Leonard of Elizabethton. Two Step-Sons: Randy Cooper, Hilton Head, South Carolina and Van Cooper, Johnson City. Three Grandchildren and Two Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022 in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Dean Smith officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Faith. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Friday between the hours of 12 Noon until 5 p.m. or Saturday until noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Elizabethton Animal Shelter, 253 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Hermitage Health Care for the excellent care she received during her stay there. Family and friends will assemble at the Mausoleum of Peace at 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Cooper family.