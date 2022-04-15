LIMESTONE COMMUNITY - Albert Junior (John) Fox, born September 4, 1943 (78), of the Limestone Community, passed away on April 13, 2022 at the V.A. Medical Center. He was a retired Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from C.E. Minerals and the V.A. Medical Center. He was a member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church. He was loved by everyone that knew him and he will be missed.He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Wanda Silvers Fox; daughters: Michelle (Donnie) Wills, Ginger (Thomas) Angel; one son, Roy Fox; grandchildren: Geneva Wills, Jeffery Wills, Madison Shelton, Savannah Wills, and Drake Angel; great- grandchild, Maelee Shelton; sister, Edna Johnson; several nieces and nephews, and many special in-laws of the Silvers Family. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Corey Starkweather; his parents, Albert B. and Glenna Hensley Fox; sisters: Shirley Saults, Jerrie Fox, Kay Matchett; infant brothers: Robert Fox and Fred Fox; and his special in-laws, Elroy and Reba Silvers.The family will receive friends from 2-6pm Monday at Limestone FWB Church. The funeral service will be at 11am Tuesday at the church with Pastor Tim Roach officiating; burial will follow in the Limestone FWB Cemetery. Greene County Honor Guard will convey Military Honors at the graveside.Pallbearers will be: Madison Shelton, Thomas Angel, Tim McKinney, Scott Gouge, Brad Smith, and Ronnie Kilgore.Honorary pallbearers will be: Bryson Roach, Paul Ramsey, Andrew Roach, Jake Walden, Mark Davis, Dave McKee, Donnie Wills, Drake Angel, and Fred Stevenson.We would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the VA for their excellent care of Junior and the entire family.