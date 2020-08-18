KINGSPORT - Albert Eugene Bailey, 61, Kingsport passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Holston Manor Nursing Facility where he had been living since 2017. He was a native of Johnson City where he had lived most of his life. Mr. Bailey was a son of the late Ouida Janine Ford Bailey and Albert Lee Bailey. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Ada Marie Bailey and a nephew, Robert Wayne Williams.
Survivors includes five sisters, Brenda Lilley, Deborah Hallingshead, Judy Whaley, Loretta Bailey and Rhonda Bailey; two brothers, Reece Bailey and Danny Bailey; nieces, Sheila Lilley, Barbara Jones, Amanda Bailey and Kimberly Bailey; nephews, Daniel Lilley, Devin Hurt, Eric Whaley and Timothy Bailey.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in the family cemetery in North Carolina.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.
Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Bailey Family.