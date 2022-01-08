JOHNSON CITY - Albert Edward Spaller, Jr., 84, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his residence, from pancreatic cancer.
Mr. Spaller was born in Johnson City to the late Albert Spaller, Sr. and Dora Mae.
Mr. Spaller served in the Army National Guard for several years. He was a member of Central Baptist Church. He graduated from Science Hill and went on to obtain his master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from UT. He Retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1995 after 28 plus years of working as a mechanical engineer. During his time at Eastman, Mr. Spaller had 16 patents.
Mr. Spaller enjoyed deep sea fishing, golfing, traveling and going on cruises, making stained glass, woodworking, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Spaller was preceded in death by: one brother, David Spaller; and his best friend, Ted McKeehan.
Survivors include: his wife of 63 years and his high school sweetheart, Mary Nell Spaller; two daughters, Debbie Snapp and her husband Wendell and Amy Bible and her husband William; four grandchildren, Shelley Mannering and her husband Keith, Daniel Snapp, Brittany Snapp and her husband Dylan, and Zachary Bible; three great grandchildren, Brady Mannering, Blake Mannering and Charlotte Snapp; one sister, Jennie Hubbard; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved big kitty, Max.
The family of Albert Spaller will receive friends from 4 PM until 6 PM Monday, January 10, 2022, at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 6 PM with Rev. Gene Elliott officiating. Pallbearers will be members of the family. The committal service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedysis Hospice for the care they provided, especially Weatherly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International at Gideons.org/donate.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Spaller family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Spaller family. (423) 282-1521