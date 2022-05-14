Alan Wiseman Shelton, age 82, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City, Tennessee, after a month-long battle with a brain injury resulting from a fall.
Alan was born to Oscar and Violet Chapman Shelton in the Shelton Laurel community of Madison County, North Carolina, on August 30, 1939. His family moved to Washington County, Tennessee, when Alan was a young boy. He graduated from Jonesboro High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He later graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
He started his banking career at the Banking and Trust Company in Jonesborough, Tennessee, and went on to become a founder, director, and the president of George Washington Savings and Loan. While at GWS&L, he encouraged many young people to open their first savings accounts and guided prospective home buyers in buying their first homes.
He left the banking industry to pursue work in real estate development. Along with his partners, he developed many subdivisions in Washington County. While working in real estate, he bought, ran, and later sold the Jonesborough Flea Market and acquired A & B Wood Products which he sold several years after purchasing. His greatest joy in work came from working on his farm as it took him back to his simple roots.
Alan was actively involved in his community and church. Over the years, he served Jonesborough United Methodist Church in several capacities. He also served, with great passion, the Appalachian Fair as treasurer, president, and director.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alice Kathryn Shelton, and his brother, Leonard Shelton.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Judy Lyle Shelton; his daughter, Sally Shelton Johnson and her husband, Tom; and his granddaughter and greatest love, Lilly Joy Minton. Also surviving are his brother, Harry Shelton and his wife, Bobbie; his dear niece, Linda Lloyd, and several cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at Jonesborough United Methodist Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 and the service will begin at 6:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Jonesborough United Methodist Church or the Washington County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be sent to the Shelton family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
