I have crossed the river to lie down in the cool grass. I’ll find my way to Fiddler’s Green and maybe ride the Golden Wind.
On Thursday, December 30, Alan Howell, loving husband and father of two children and two grandchildren passed away at the age of 72. Alan was born on May 14, 1949 in Carter County TN to William “Dottie” and Ruth Carter Howell. He was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. He received a degree in Human Resources from Steed College in 1973. On January 5, 1980, he married Mary Ann Looney Howell. They raised one daughter, Hannah; a son, Richie; and a granddaughter, Mariah.
Alan worked in the restaurant business most of his life. He was most known for Dixie Barbeque, the restaurant that he created and loved. Alan knew no strangers, was fortunate to have good employees and customers, and looked forward to each day at work. In addition to Alan and the food, customers enjoyed listening to beach music and watching Andy Griffith.
For many years, Alan enjoyed sailing trips to far-flung locales with his too numerous to name friends. Not only was Alan not afraid to let people know he was a proud liberal Democrat, in 2006 he ran for the First District of Tennessee US Congress seat. Above everything else, Alan was a kind, loving father and husband; a wise teacher; and a fun-loving pleasant man who loved life.
Alan is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bill Howell. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Looney Howell, his daughter Hannah Howell, and his son Richard Alan “Richie” Howell Jr. He has two grandchildren, Mariah Howell of Johnson City and Christian Howell of Honolulu HI. His sister-in-law Rose Ann Howell and several cousins also survive.
Special thanks to Caris Healthcare, Justin Taylor, Carrie Weiss, and Megan Long.
There will be a private entombment in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Honorary pallbearers are former employees of Dixie Barbeque.
A memorial service for Alan Howell will be conducted on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Tim Ross officiating.
The Howell Family will receive friends in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral Services, following the memorial from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Washington County Animal Shelter or charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Howell Family.