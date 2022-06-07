JOHNSON CITY - Alan Dooley, 82, of Johnson City passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and Rheumatoid Arthritis. He was a native of St. Petersburg, Florida and was a son of the late Patrick and Dorris Blood Dooley. Alan was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He attended First Christian Church in Johnson City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Ross Dooley and a sister, Vivian Dooley Dick.
Alan owned his own auto body repair business and also helped establish the tractor-trailer driver training program at Draughon’s Junior College. He was an avid woodworker who enjoyed traveling, canoeing, and playing piano. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and failed practical jokes. Most importantly, with an extraordinary ability to memorize and learn biblical scripture, Alan’s greatest desire as a husband and father was for his family to know the saving grace of his Lord Jesus. In this endeavor, he was successful.
Survivors include his beloved wife of almost 59 years, Carolyn Crawford Dooley; his children, Cindy (Tracy) Poole, Christy (Tim) Arrington and Rick (Melissa) Dooley; grandchildren, Casey (Amanda), Corey and Cydney Arrington, Cheyanna Taylor (Derrick), Topanga Dooley, Michael and David Poole; great-granddaughter, Adaline Arrington; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Mr. Dooley will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, June 10, 2022, in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Mark Sirois officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
