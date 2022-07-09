TELFORD – Alan was 87 years old when he passed away on June 27,2022. He was known as the “Dog leash & dog collar man” at the Jonesborough flea market. He was always self-employed as a Tugboat captain, diver, marine salvage operator and steel fabricator.
He was married to Janet for 56 years. They have 3 amazing daughters and 3 grandchildren. All of whom he loved very much, and they knew it.
He was the youngest of 4 children, born and raised in Catskill, NY. Always curious, he loved a challenge. At 12 years old he took a gap year and sailed up and down the East Coast with his brother Larry, on the family schooner, The Foam. He was in training at Lake Placid as a ski jumper for the Olympics when he injured his back.
He was in the Army. He was crazy smart and a electronic specialist. He was flown every year to White Sands, New Mexico to run compressors and hydraulics for the Redstone Rocket. Thank you to the hospice nurses especially Ashley. Special thanks to Warren, Vickie, Crystal at the Telford Diner. They sent Alan his favorite breakfast every day.
He was an amazing man! Always doing, going, & thinking! He will be greatly missed!