JOHNSON CITY - Edwin Allen Meeks, Jr., 74, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Al was born in Nashville and after several years of travel due to his father’s military service, had been a resident of Johnson City since 1958. He was a son of the late Dr. Edwin Allen Meeks, Sr. and Adelia Ann Russell Meeks.

