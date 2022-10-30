JOHNSON CITY - Edwin Allen Meeks, Jr., 74, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Al was born in Nashville and after several years of travel due to his father’s military service, had been a resident of Johnson City since 1958. He was a son of the late Dr. Edwin Allen Meeks, Sr. and Adelia Ann Russell Meeks.
Al was a 1966 graduate of Science Hill High School and received a B.S. Degree in Business from E.T.S.U. in 1975.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War as a Specialist Fifth Class with the B Troop, 7-17th Division.
“Big Al” will be remembered as someone who loved people. This was demonstrated by his many walks of life: son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, Army veteran, salesman, soccer coach, Choral member and computer repairman. He will be missed by those he left behind until we are reunited in glory with the Lord.
Al was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he was a member of the Choir for more than thirty years. He was also a longtime member of the Johnson City Civic Choral.
Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-one years, Mary Minutolo Meeks; son, Benjamin Allen Meeks and wife Jessica, Johnson City; daughter, Mary Anne Meeks, Johnson City; one brother, Matthew Meeks and wife Katie Duvall, Jonesborough; five sisters, Elizabeth Lueck, Raleigh, NC, Linda Carter and husband W.D., Jonesborough, Julia Slemp, Jonesborough, Rita Teeter and husband Randy, Alliance, OH, and Sarah Roberson, Jonesborough; six grandchildren, Monty Meeks, Chloe Banner, Abigail Taylor, Isabel Meeks, Emma Meeks and Ella Meeks; several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass celebrating Al’s life will be conducted Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., in the Sanctuary of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Father Dustin Collins, officiating.
The graveside committal service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Historic Site of Mountain Home National Cemetery, with military honors being accorded by the Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. at the church.
In-lieu-of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601, or The Civic Choral, P.O. Box 238, Johnson City, TN 37605.