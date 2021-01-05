LIMESTONE - Agueda Mary (Angie) Rosales, 82, of Limestone, passed away January 4, 2021. The daughter of Fidel & Elisa Sanchez, Agueda was born on April 30, 1938, in Chama, Colorado.
She loved playing bingo, the lottery, playing games on her phone and scrolling through facebook. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Agueda is survived by her husband, Aristeo Rosales, son, Rudy Danny Montoya, daughters, Arlene P. Rosales and Antoinette Rosales, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, James Sanchez, Benny Sanchez, and Crusito “Cruz” Sanchez.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be at 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Greeneville, TN. The graveside service will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Limestone.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
